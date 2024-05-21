Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.54. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 176,299 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

