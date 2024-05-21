Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.54. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 176,299 shares trading hands.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.