Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGIC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $562.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.12. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

