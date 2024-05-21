Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for The TJX Companies, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

TJX opened at $97.85 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

