Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $349.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,794,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

