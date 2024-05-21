Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($6.35). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 131.69%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 100.7% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 242,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

