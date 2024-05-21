Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Issued By B. Riley

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Terran Orbital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Terran Orbital by 32.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.