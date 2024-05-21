Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Issued By Wedbush

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.
Cresco Labs Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.08. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
