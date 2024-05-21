Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hut 8 Corp. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

HUT opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $22.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $18,191,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

