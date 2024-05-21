Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issued By Zacks Research

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for The Ensign Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $119.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 93,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

