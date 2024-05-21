Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BRNS)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10.

NASDAQ:BRNS opened at $2.40 on Monday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics comprises about 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DC Funds LP owned about 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

