Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on B. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of B opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 456.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

