Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Boosted by B. Riley

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRT Apartments’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,262,670.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $180,768.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,262,670.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $1,785,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 347,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

