Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Raised by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Centene stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

