Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cresco Labs Inc. Boosted by Alliance Global Partners (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRLBF. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $736.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.