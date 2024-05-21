Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lifted by Brookline Capital Management

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eyenovia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Eyenovia Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,433 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Further Reading

