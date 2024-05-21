Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

Global Payments stock opened at $107.40 on Monday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.