Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

