Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Lowered by Roth Capital

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PSQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Roth Capital also issued estimates for PSQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. PSQ has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 674.94% and a negative return on equity of 762.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PSQ during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in PSQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,571,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

