Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $219.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $221.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,008,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 891,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 224,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,260,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,280,000 after purchasing an additional 360,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

