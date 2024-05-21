Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Raised by Analyst

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carter’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

