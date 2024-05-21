Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million.

Equillium stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

