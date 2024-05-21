Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Lowered by Analyst

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

CLH stock opened at $214.21 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.93.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 144.3% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,385 shares of company stock worth $6,113,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

