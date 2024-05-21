Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Copa in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2025 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Copa by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

