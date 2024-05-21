Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIP – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.
Separately, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
