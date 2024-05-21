Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radiant Logistics

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth $4,451,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.