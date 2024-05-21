Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.08.

NYSE:RL opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

