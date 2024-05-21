Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

REG opened at $59.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 6,591.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

