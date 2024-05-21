Relx (LON:REL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,247.62

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,247.62 ($41.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,469 ($44.09). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,466 ($44.05), with a volume of 1,746,411 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.92) to GBX 4,100 ($52.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.94) to GBX 3,500 ($44.48) in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Relx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REL

Relx Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,372.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,247.62. The firm has a market cap of £64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,687.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,229 ($41.04) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632.70 ($66,894.64). 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.