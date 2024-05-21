Relx (LON:REL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,247.62

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,247.62 ($41.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,469 ($44.09). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,466 ($44.05), with a volume of 1,746,411 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.92) to GBX 4,100 ($52.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.94) to GBX 3,500 ($44.48) in a research report on Friday, March 29th.
Relx Trading Up 0.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,229 ($41.04) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632.70 ($66,894.64). 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
