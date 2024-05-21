Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.91

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $10.06. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 30,644 shares trading hands.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
