Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.