Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.97.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

