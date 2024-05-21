Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KORE Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KORE Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for KORE Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for KORE Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of KORE Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KORE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 123.65% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KORE Group stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

