Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 0.84. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 12.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

