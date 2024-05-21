Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.
Separately, Eight Capital upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
