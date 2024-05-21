Research Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 65.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after buying an additional 1,269,037 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 289.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 913,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

