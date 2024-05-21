Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 968.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 30,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,608 shares of company stock worth $552,585. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

