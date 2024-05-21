Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Barclays reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $330.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.