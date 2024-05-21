Reviewing Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.77 billion 1.71 $699.27 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $92.65 billion 0.90 $8.86 billion $2.62 9.29

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.61% 12.65% 4.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spark New Zealand and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Spark New Zealand on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

