Reviewing Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) & Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22% Permian Resources 13.90% 11.43% 7.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources 0 3 10 1 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prairie Operating and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Permian Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million 95.08 -$79.08 million N/A N/A Permian Resources $3.12 billion 4.04 $476.31 million $1.10 14.89

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Risk & Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Prairie Operating on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.