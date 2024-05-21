Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

