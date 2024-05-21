Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RSKD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.07 on Monday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Riskified by 20.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 83.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 485,248 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.