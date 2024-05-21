Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 139,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

