Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Veralto by 34,761.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,925,000 after buying an additional 1,914,318 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,508,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,464,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.