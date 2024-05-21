Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,793 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $452.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

