Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,965 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,260. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

MAR opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

