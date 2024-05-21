Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $52.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
