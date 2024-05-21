Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Roku by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Roku by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,910.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

