Roth Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $145.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 364,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 275,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 597,279 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

