Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Flora Growth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Flora Growth stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 144.44% and a negative net margin of 75.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,780 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 12.04% of Flora Growth worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifford Starke bought 526,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 565,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Featured Stories

