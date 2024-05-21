Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Diana Shipping worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSX. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 811,312 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Diana Shipping by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 52.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

